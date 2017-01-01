Share |

March/April 2018

Springtime along the banks of the Missouri River in Yankton. Photo by Bernie Hunhoff.

  

A Journal in Springtime: An excerpt from Gathering from the Grassland: a Plains Journal by Hermosa writer Linda M. Hasselstrom.

Ship in a Bottle: German prisoners of war worked, played and connected with South Dakotans during World War II.

Endangered by Lack of Fishing: The last resort on Hartford Beach seeks children with fishing poles.

Beeper the Pheasant: Evon Pearson Swedin remembers a treasured pet from her Clay County girlhood. 

My Deer Crash: A life-changing moment on Highway 18. 

The Good House: Sioux Falls' Victorian Bed & Breakfast seeks new owners.

The Undiplomatic Professor: Fayette Cook boldly led Black Hills State in its earliest days.

 

RETURN TO ISSUE ARCHIVE >>

Please note: Online articles are edited and may not include all pictures or content from the original version.

Share your thoughts, post a comment to this story:

Your Name:
Your Email Address:  
Your Website:
Comment:  
2000 characters remaining
Captcha

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS