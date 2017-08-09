Hi there, we've noticed you are using a computer with an outdated browser and/or operating system that does not allow for secure online shopping. Please call South Dakota Magazine at 800-456-5117 to place your order by phone or if you have any further questions. We apologize for the inconvenience.
A Lasting Legacy
Aug 9, 2017
Our July/August issue includes a story by John Andrews on Joseph Ward. Ward came to Yankton in the late 1860s to spread congregationalism, but his legacy in South Dakota extends far beyond the church. Andrews collected several photos from the Yankton College archives for the feature. Here are some that we couldn’t fit into the magazine.
-
Joseph Ward preached his first sermon at Yankton’s newly created First Congregational Church on Nov. 8, 1968.
-
He and his wife, Sarah, had arrived in town just two days earlier. After Ward's death in 1889, Sarah continued his legacy as a missionary and even preached in a closed saloon and dance hall in Lesterville.
-
Ward was passionate about education and resigned as pastor of the First Congregational Church in 1883 to become the first president of Yankton College. Photo by Bernie Hunhoff.
-
South Dakota chose to honor Ward's contributions to the state with a statue sculpted by Bruno Beghe.
-
It was unveiled in the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. in 1963 and placed in the National Statuary Hall.
-
Beghe (right) is pictured with Ward's youngest daughter, Margaret, and James Lloyd, a Yankton native and Republican politician who won the 1960 South Dakota Presidential primary.
