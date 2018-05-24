Anticipating a Garden Bounty

May 24, 2018

“Got your garden planted?”

This is the question that pops up seemingly everywhere I go. The short answer is no. I have purchased seedlings and seeds, but the garden has yet to be spaded or tilled. The years old stand of asparagus, relatively new planting of rhubarb, and some of my herbs are thriving, but in the annual planting beds my best crops are dandelions and pig weed.

The sporadically cold and rainy spring weather, along with other commitments, has kept me from digging my hands into the soil. Eventually, I will have several varieties of tomatoes and peppers, along with tomatillos, cucumbers, zucchini, green beans, peas, cabbage, spinach, lettuce, kale and some seasonal herbs. I am anxious to get it complete.

I will be equally as anxious for the first harvests. There is nothing better than serving up meals from the garden. Sliced, fresh tomatoes are always the most anticipated, but a quick sauté with zucchini is one of our favorite sides. Peperonata has also become a welcome addition to our meals. The colorful, sweet peppers and onions are wilted in a little oil and then simmered in a flavorful stock until tender. The dish pairs well with just about anything from the grill, and when peppers start rolling in, peperonata will definitely be on our plates.

Peperonata

(Adapted from Cooking Light)

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 1/2 cups yellow onion, thinly sliced

1 cup red bell pepper, sliced

1 cup yellow or orange bell pepper, sliced

1 tablespoon garlic, sliced

1 tablespoon fresh thyme, chopped

1 teaspoon anchovy paste

1/4 cup unsalted chicken stock

Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add onion and bell peppers, sauté briefly until beginning to wilt. Stir in garlic, thyme and anchovy paste. Stir in stock, scraping the pan to loosen any browned bits. Simmer briefly until peppers and onions are tender. (Serves 4.)

